NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

