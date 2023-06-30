StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.81. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

