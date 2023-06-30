StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of THM opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.81. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
