OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. On average, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,520,638 shares of company stock worth $8,253,491. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

