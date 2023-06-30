Berenberg Bank Increases Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target to GBX 43

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 391.43% from the stock’s current price.
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
RBW stock opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.77. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £52.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
