Berenberg Bank Increases Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target to GBX 43

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 391.43% from the stock’s current price.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

RBW stock opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.77. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £52.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

About Rainbow Rare Earths

(Free Report)

Read More

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.