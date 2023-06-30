Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

BMI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Badger Meter stock opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $76.88 and a 52 week high of $156.15.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 434.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $30,460,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $22,966,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,987.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150,588 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

