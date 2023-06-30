Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Set at $4.25 by National Bankshares

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) has been assigned a $4.25 price objective by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

NYSE CDE opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.57. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,788,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,855,000 after buying an additional 3,901,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,840,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after buying an additional 687,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after buying an additional 958,963 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

