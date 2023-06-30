Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,040

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Relx Price Performance
Shares of RELX stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.