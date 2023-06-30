Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,040

Relx (NYSE:RELXFree Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Relx by 149.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

