Barclays Increases Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target to GBX 155

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AWEVF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Alphawave IP Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52.
About Alphawave IP Group
