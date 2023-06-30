PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) PT Lowered to GBX 227

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 227 ($2.89) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 208 ($2.64) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 252 ($3.20) in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

OTC:PZCUY opened at C$4.30 on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of C$4.33 and a 12-month high of C$5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.80.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

