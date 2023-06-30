Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. Xylem has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

