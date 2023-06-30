Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:FMCXF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

