Scotiabank Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Free Report ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

