Scotiabank Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Altius Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
