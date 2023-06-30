Scotiabank Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$72.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

TECK opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 115,363 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

