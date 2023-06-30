Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Cameco has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

