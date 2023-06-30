Brokers Set Expectations for Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $247.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.88. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

