Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.57 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.56. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE AIT opened at $144.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

