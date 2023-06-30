Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

