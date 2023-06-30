Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.