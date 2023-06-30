Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) PT Lowered to $25.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

LBTYK opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 405,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,375,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 105,989 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

