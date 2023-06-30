Contrasting Wake Forest Bancshares (WAKE) & Its Competitors

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Free Report) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wake Forest Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wake Forest Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wake Forest Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Wake Forest Bancshares Competitors 33.50% 9.29% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wake Forest Bancshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wake Forest Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Wake Forest Bancshares Competitors 1152 3273 3206 9 2.27

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 331.83%. Given Wake Forest Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wake Forest Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Wake Forest Bancshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wake Forest Bancshares N/A N/A 28.28 Wake Forest Bancshares Competitors $2.83 billion $691.44 million 256.10

Wake Forest Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wake Forest Bancshares. Wake Forest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Wake Forest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wake Forest Bancshares pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.2% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Wake Forest Bancshares lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Wake Forest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wake Forest Bancshares competitors beat Wake Forest Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Wake Forest Bancshares

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc., (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

