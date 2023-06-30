StockNews.com Upgrades Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) to “Sell”

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NYSE:URG opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

