B. Riley Comments on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $166.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

