Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Lifted by Analyst

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Qiagen in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Qiagen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,700,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,374,000 after purchasing an additional 215,475 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Qiagen by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,062,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

