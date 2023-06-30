Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.