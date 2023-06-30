Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.
Fox Factory Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of FOXF stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48.
Insider Transactions at Fox Factory
In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
