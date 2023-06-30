Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 197.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

