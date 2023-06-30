Femasys Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Femasys in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of FEMY opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 68.87% and a negative net margin of 971.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Femasys by 158.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 227,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139,492 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Femasys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 221,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of Femasys by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 106,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

