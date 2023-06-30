FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Issued By National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for BCE in a report issued on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion.
BCE Trading Up 0.6 %
BCE opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.
Institutional Trading of BCE
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 137.09%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.