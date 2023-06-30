Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Thomson Reuters Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a report released on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 16.25%.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

TRI opened at C$177.66 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$131.21 and a 1 year high of C$182.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$166.16. The stock has a market cap of C$83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 85.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

