Wedbush Comments on KeyCorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Wedbush currently has a “Hold Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

