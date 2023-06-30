Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.06). The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.06 million.

Vroom Trading Up 6.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VRM stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vroom by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 88,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

