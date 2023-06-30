Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFFFree Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.67. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$7.97.

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

