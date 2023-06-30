Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.67. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$7.97.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
