Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Carrefour Trading Down 2.1 %
Carrefour stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.
Carrefour Company Profile
