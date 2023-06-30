Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 165 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($2.02) to GBX 152 ($1.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of DIISY opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

