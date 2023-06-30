Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) PT Raised to GBX 1,190

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,190 ($15.13) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.77) to GBX 1,330 ($16.91) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

