Scotiabank Trims First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

FQVLF stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

