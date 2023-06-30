Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %

GNGBY opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.26. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.