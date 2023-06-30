Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

IVPAF stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

