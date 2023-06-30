Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

