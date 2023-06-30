MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Lowered to C$69.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTYFF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTYFF stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

