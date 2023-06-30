Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Prosus Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Prosus has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.13.
About Prosus
