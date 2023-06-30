Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSYFree Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Prosus has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

