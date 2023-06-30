WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

WildBrain Stock Performance

TSE WILD opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.25. WildBrain has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$281.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at WildBrain

In other news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,603.04. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

