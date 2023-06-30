Scotiabank Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$17.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.75.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.08 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of C$218.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2500495 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

