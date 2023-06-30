Melco Resorts & Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,418 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

