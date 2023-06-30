RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 24,575.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,089,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RushNet Trading Up 40.0 %

Shares of RSHN stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. RushNet has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

