RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 24,575.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,089,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RushNet Trading Up 40.0 %
Shares of RSHN stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. RushNet has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.
About RushNet
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RushNet
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.