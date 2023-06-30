Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Rises By 14,460.0%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 14,460.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MGT Capital Investments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI opened at $0.00 on Friday. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

