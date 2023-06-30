Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 57,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,766,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Compass Group Price Performance
Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.