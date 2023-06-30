Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 57,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,766,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Compass Group

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.06) to GBX 2,130 ($27.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.70) to GBX 2,385 ($30.32) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.66) to GBX 1,675 ($21.30) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.34) to GBX 2,300 ($29.24) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

