Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Expands By 21,000.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 21,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

RFEM stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.7396 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2,885.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

