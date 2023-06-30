Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Expands By 21,000.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 21,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.
RFEM stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $57.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.7396 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
