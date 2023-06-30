Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 75,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Price Performance

Shares of SEII stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

