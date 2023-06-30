Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 15,200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.1 %

HENKY opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

