Amkor Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,119 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 459% compared to the typical daily volume of 558 call options.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $71,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.